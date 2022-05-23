FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,594 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 169,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,948,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.42. 28,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,314. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

