FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 137 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

