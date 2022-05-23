FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.56. The company had a trading volume of 76,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.51. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.89 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.