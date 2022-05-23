FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.82. The stock had a trading volume of 61,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041,559. The company has a market capitalization of $337.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

