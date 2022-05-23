FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,464 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.10. 6,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,522. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

