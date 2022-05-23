FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 98,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,864. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

