FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.29. 23,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,094. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

