FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.57. 11,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

