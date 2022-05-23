FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 16,957 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,122.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 803,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,484,000 after acquiring an additional 69,993 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $254.69. 3,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

