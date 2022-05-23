Emirex Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,578.00 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $45,578.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Emirex Token

EMRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,258,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

