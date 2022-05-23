Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $37.38. 25,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 633,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

