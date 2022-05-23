Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $427.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $345.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

