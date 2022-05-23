Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.25 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.77 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,073. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

