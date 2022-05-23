Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 57,527 shares.

DB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.00 ($15.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.94) to €16.30 ($16.98) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

