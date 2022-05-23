DeGate (DG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.11 Million

DeGate (DG) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. DeGate has a total market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 205.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,644.04 or 0.38360940 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00503709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008464 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.