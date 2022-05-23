CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $17.85. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 357 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,087,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
