Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $6.91 on Monday, hitting $472.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $520.00 and its 200-day moving average is $586.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

