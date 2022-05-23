Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 30,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,000,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $526,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 762.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $2,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

