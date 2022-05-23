CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 755,454 shares.The stock last traded at $23.73 and had previously closed at $25.86.
Several equities analysts have commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56.
In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,220 shares of company stock worth $2,084,659 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
