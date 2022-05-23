Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to post $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.97. Camping World reported earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 11,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,438. Camping World has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.