C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Yandex N.V: Pressure Under Sanctions and Semiconductor Shortages
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.