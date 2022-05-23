C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

