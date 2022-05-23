C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $70,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $205.24 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $199.51 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

