C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $48,000 in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $14,018,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,220,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 122,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.71 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $593.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

