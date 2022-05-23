Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.12. Burford Capital shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 1,007 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

