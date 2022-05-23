Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $486,000 Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition stock traded up $9.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

