Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.07% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 55.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 405,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 13.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,067,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 2.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 4.2% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.