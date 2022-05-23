Bulldog Investors LLP Has $184,000 Stock Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,648 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $4,701,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $3,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 291,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.77. 10,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.00.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

