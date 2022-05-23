Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Target Price at $20.00

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,853. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.