Brokerages Set Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT at $31.67

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

