Brokerages Set Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target at $98.00

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.46 per share, with a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,200.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $663,243. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,051,000 after acquiring an additional 110,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

