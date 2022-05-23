Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $93.81

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,062 shares of company stock worth $631,500. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.