Brokerages Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,506.67

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,506.67.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,341.65. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,746. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,420.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,308.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Markel will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

