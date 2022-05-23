Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $39.67

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.36. 468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,431. The company has a market cap of $640.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 197.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

