Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target at $126.20

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fiserv by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

