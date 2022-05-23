Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $17.50

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.29. 11,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

