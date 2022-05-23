Brokerages Set CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target at $15.20

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $394.72 million, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

