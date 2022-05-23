Brokerages Set Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Target Price at $341.80

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,665. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.82.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 48.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

