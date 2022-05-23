BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.