BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of BJ opened at $52.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

