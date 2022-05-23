bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.27 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

