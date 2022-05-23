Belt Finance (BELT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $153,960.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $153,960.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 211.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,735.19 or 0.38589164 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00495892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00034862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

