Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BZH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BZH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 2,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,056. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

