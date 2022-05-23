Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 4.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $185.73 and last traded at $182.96. 3,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,032,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.68.

Specifically, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

