Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 10.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 23,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,895,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.
About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
