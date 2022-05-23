Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 10.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 23,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,895,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

