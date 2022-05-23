Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $8.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,026. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 540,423 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

