Ariel Investments LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.82. 398,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,463,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of -207.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.74) to £111 ($136.83) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.