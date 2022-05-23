Ariel Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,203,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,036 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,925. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.