Ariel Investments LLC Has $17.91 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.55% of U.S. Silica worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 309,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 42.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,116 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 149,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 849.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. 1,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

