Ariel Investments LLC Buys 1,842 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 70,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

NYSE BK traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 79,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,443. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

