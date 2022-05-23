ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $29.17

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.17, but opened at $30.26. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 86,185 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.00) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($44.79) to €48.00 ($50.00) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

